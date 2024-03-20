Why Nigerians Should Not Cry Over My Son’s Death – Herbert Wigwe’s Father

Shyngle Wigwe, the father of deceased Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, has explained why well-wishers and loved ones of the ex-bank boss shouldn’t cry over his death.

Naija News reports that Mr Wigwe, while receiving leaders of the Ohaneze Ndibbo emphasized that there was no point crying as everybody would eventually die someday.

The clergyman who said that he was happy that God gave him Herbert, however, emphasized that Herbert was not dead but had been promoted to a greater realm.

He said, “As a child of God, I’m happy with the gift of God in the person of Herbert, that gift he gave to me for 57 years, gave so much joy, and when it pleased him to take Herbert, yes he called Herbert home.

“”Naturally one would be sad I tell you today Herbert is not dead, indeed he has been promoted to another realm. When people come to see me crying. When you look round, there is hardly anybody who is likely to live here for another 70 years. I would want to go to that same place Herbert has gone to. We are just crossing; this is like a normal market that we go to, everybody you go and buy and go back home, we are in transit here, this is a temporary place. And here in this place one thing we know is that death as no respect for anybody…One thing is definite everyone of us here will go and so there’s no point crying and what is important is where you re going to…”