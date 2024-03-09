Video: Nigerians Knock Korra Obidi Over Comment On Wigwe’s Coffin

Popular Nigerian singer and dancer, Korra Obidi has suffered a heavy backlash from netizens over her comment on the coffin of late Managing Director and CEO of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe.

Recall that Wigwe, his wife, and his son were laid to rest in a private interment following a funeral church service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, Rivers State.

The funeral service commenced promptly at 11:00 am after a Christian wake keep was organised in their honour.

Hundreds of mourners, including friends, associates, and well-wishers from Nigeria and across the globe poured into Isiokpo to pay their final respects to the trio.

However, a viral video on social media has shown Wigwe’s coffin covered with an Access Bank flag.

This development did not sit well with Korra who claimed that the bank was using the funeral to promote their image.

Taking to the comment section of Tunde Ednut’s page where the video was shared she wrote, “The shameless PR move with the bank logo on the corpse is cringe to be honest. May their souls rest in perfect peace.”

Watch the video below,

However, netizens insisted that the Access Bank flag on the coffin was a sign of respect.

Drsoleus, “Another thoughtless comment, Access Bank should not honour their own again.”

Nelly, “Nna, Na wa for this woman oh.”

Amandachisom, “Sometimes say nothing, a bank president dies and he is covered with their flag and you call it PR.”

Dalub, “But that is the CEO of Access Bank, they are only paying their last respect.”

Amaka, “Aunty na sign of respect.”

Layo, “Do you really know the meaning of PR.”

Beauty, “You are totally right, I don’t get it too.”

Nne, “What is PR, una go just open mouth dey talk anyhow.”

Zora, “Exactly what I thought.”

Homebody, “You people always find something wrong in everything.”