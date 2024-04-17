‘Dean Is A Desperado’ – Korra Obidi Speaks On Sleeping With Friend’s Fiancé While Pregnant

American-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has denied her estranged husband’s claims that she cheated on him while she was pregnant with their child.

Naija News reported that in a video making the rounds on social media, Dean said he got upset after discovering that Korra was sleeping around while pregnant with his child.

He further shared a series of alleged conversations that Korra had with some of the people she had slept with.

However, in reaction, the dancer denied the allegations, saying her ex-husband was chasing clout with her name.

Korra also described her ex-husband as a ‘desperado’ who has refused to move on with his life since they got divorced.

She said, “Bloggers are learning clout chasing from Mr Justin Dean. I had an accident and I trended; he is now bringing chats from two years ago.

“My lovers, please be wiser than the normal gullible people. Mr Dean is a desperado. When I got my big breakthrough, that was when he filed for divorce. He cannot stand attention that is not on him. This is two years down the line and he is still talking about me because the only way he can stay relevant is to call my name.”