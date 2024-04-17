Video: ‘Korra Obidi Slept With Friend’s Fiancé In Nigeria, Other Men’ – Ex-husband, Justin Dean Leaks Chat

Justin Dean, the estranged husband of popular American-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, has alleged that his ex-wife was having extramarital affairs while pregnant with their second child.

Naija News recalls that Dean’s marriage to Korra crashed in 2022 after he accused her of infidelity but the latter denied it.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Dean said he got upset after discovering that Korra was sleeping around while pregnant with his child.

He further shared a series of conversations that Korra had with some of the people she had slept with.

He said, “Korra, my ex-wife went to Nigeria for her friend’s wedding and slept with this woman’s fiance, while she was 5 months pregnant with our daughter.

“I was so upset when I found out that she has been sleeping around. It was very risky. She could have contracted SDTs while she was pregnant. That is a big deal.”

Meanwhile, Korra Obidi recently responded to her ex-husband, Justin Dean, over claims of staging a recent attack in the UK.

Naija News reported that Korra, in a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, revealed that she was attacked with a knife and acid during a live stream.

Korra said she has been experiencing a lot of hate in the past, but the physical assault is a wake-up call for her.

Following reports of the attack, Korra’s ex-husband, in a post via his Instagram page, wrote: “A common tactic amongst celebrities to stay relevant is to stage robberies, assaults or anything else to drum up the views. This has gone too far.”

Reacting in a social media post on Friday, Korra explained she isn’t among celebrities that would engage in such clout-chasing, stressing that she escaped with the best possible scenario.