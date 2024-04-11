Korra Obidi Attacked With Knife And Acid In UK

Advertisement

Nigerian-American dancer, Korra Obidi, has cried out for help after suffering an attack in the United Kingdom (UK).

Naija News reports that Korra, in a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, revealed that she was attacked with a knife and acid during a live stream.

Korra also said she was currently in an ambulance to the hospital, adding there has been a lot of hate in the past, but this physical assault is a wake-up call for her.

She wrote, “Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK 🇬🇧 in the middle of a live stream. There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call.

“If you have any information as to the attacker, black female. 5 foot. please forward to [email protected].”

Meanwhile, Korra Obidi has disclosed why she admitted to cheating on her ex-husband, Justin Dean.

Naija News recalls that Obidi had openly confessed to cheating on Dean when she was in Nigeria before she moved to America to be with him.

Shedding more light on the situation during an interview with News Central, the mother of two explained that she made the confession because she doesn’t want to live with the secret.

According to her, she has no regrets over her decision to confess her wrongdoing.

Korra insisted that her confession brought a lot of truths to light.