My Daughter June Is Missing – Korra Obidi Cries Out

Renowned US-based Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has cried out that her child, June, is missing.

In a Facebook live video on her official page on Friday, Korra claimed that her daughter disappeared from school.

She pointed fingers at her estranged husband, Justin Dean, as the primary suspect in the case of her missing child.

She said, “I went to pick June up from school, and she was missing. The teacher said someone came to pick June up by 1:00 p.m., and school closes by 2 p.m.

“June is not with me right now. She’s missing. And, of course, I know who kidnapped June from her new school. This is a brand-new school. She started the new school yesterday, and she didn’t even finish the whole day of her second day in school.

“When I wanted to register her in the new school, I didn’t want to bring the divorce drama issues to the school. So I put the names of both parents. So that’s how he was basically able to go to school and kidnapped her.”