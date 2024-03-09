Wigwe, Wife, Son’s Corpses Arrive For Burial Service

The remains of the late former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Dr Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Doreen, and son Chizzy, have been brought to the RCCG Isiokpo, where the funeral service is to take place.

Their remains arrived in separate vehicles and were driven onto the church premises precisely at 11 a.m.

It is understood that the funeral service is anticipated to commence at any moment now.

Naija News earlier reported that politicians, businessmen, captains of industry, and other dignitaries have arrived at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Isiokpi, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, for Herbert Wigwe’s funeral service.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, Dr. Godknows Igali, a former Nigerian Ambassador, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, have arrived at the venue.

Members of religious institutions, traditional rulers from Omoeke, Wigwe’s hometown, and monarchs from Isiokpo, in general, are also already seated in the church.

More details later…