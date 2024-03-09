Fubara, Diri, Other Dignitaries Arrive Rivers Community For Wigwe’s Burial (Photos)

Politicians, businessmen, captains of industry, and other dignitaries have arrived at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in Isiokpi, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, for Herbert Wigwe’s funeral service.

Naija News reports that the church will host the funeral service for the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, his wife, Doreen, and son, Chizzy.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, and Dr Godknows Igali, a former Nigerian Ambassador, are among those who have arrived.

Members of the religious institutions, traditional rulers from Omoeke, Wigwe’s hometown, and monarchs from Isiokpo, in general, are also already seated in the church.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, is coordinating a security beef-up at the venue within Isiokpo and its surroundings.

Family members, friends and associates had, on Friday, attended the Christian wake organised in honour of the deceased in the community.

Recall that Wigwe, his wife, son, and a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, died on February 9, 2024, in a helicopter crash that occurred near a border town between California and Nevada, United States.

See some of the pictures below.