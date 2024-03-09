Obi, Wike, Fubara, Others In Rivers For Wigwe’s Final Burial, Attend Christian Wake

The Labour Party presidential candidate for the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, alongside the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, were among the dignitaries who attended the Christian wake of the late Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son.

Naija News recalls that Wigwe, his wife Chizoba, and their eldest son Chizzy, were part of an ill-fated air crash in the US about a month ago.

However, Channels TV reports that the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalyi Fubara, and Tonye Cole, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State, were also among those in attendance to pay their final respects before the burial ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

The bodies of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, as well as those of his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizitere, have arrived in Nigeria ahead of their burial.

Naija News understands the remains arrived in Nigeria from the United States of America via the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday.

The trio, alongside the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the United States last month.

The remains of the Wigwes are scheduled for burial on Saturday at Isiokpo, his hometown, in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State.