Corpses Of Herbert Wigwe, Wife And Son Arrive Nigeria For Burial (Photos)

The bodies of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, as well as those of his wife, Chizoba and son, Chizitere, have arrived in Nigeria ahead of their burial.

Naija News understands the remains arrived in Nigeria from the United States of America via the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday.

The trio, alongside the former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the United States last month.

The remains of the bodies were later conveyed to Herbert Wigwe’s hometown in Isiokpo, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, where they will be buried tomorrow, Saturday, March 9.

See the video of the arrival at his hometown.

‘You Were A Paradox’ – Wigwe’s Daughter Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Father

Tochi Wigwe, the first daughter of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, gave an emotional tribute to her father on Wednesday night.

Tochi, in an emotion-laden voice, shared her thoughts about her parents and brother during the Night of Tributes at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Flanked by several of her friends on stage, Tochi recalled how her father was driven and determined and always exceeded expectations.