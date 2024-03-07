‘You Were A Paradox’ – Wigwe’s Daughter Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Father

Tochi Wigwe, the first daughter of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, gave an emotional tribute to her father on Wednesday night.

Tochi, in an emotion-laden voice, shared her thoughts about her parents and brother during the Night of Tributes at the Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Flanked by several of her friends on stage, Tochi recalled how her father was driven and determined and always exceeded expectations.

She said: “I used to tell my father that I really hated public speaking and he tried to convince me that he hated it as well. But it’s just something he had to do so I’m going to try my best to be fearless.

“In this moment, for the first time, your words resonate deeply within me. No longer do I want to tilt my head and squint my eyes in confusion. You were simply extraordinary.

“You urged me to reach new heights I never even imagined. Whenever doubt clouded my mind, you would chuckle knowingly and say, ‘You really just don’t know whose child you are, you’ll soon find out.’ And once again, you were right: I’ve come to find out.

“I could never fathom how you managed to do it all; it seemed inconceivable. Turning everything you touched to gold while remaining an unwavering anchor for your family and friends.”

She also narrated how her father travelled by air to see her for just a few minutes when she studied overseas. Distance meant absolutely nothing to you.

“You traveled continents on a whim just to see me for a couple of minutes before heading back to your responsibilities,” she added.

Tochi referred to her father as a feminist and a champion of equality, saying that these were a testament to his steadfast and ever-constant love.

She said: “According to him, my mother Hannah and I were the most beautiful and my nickname was also ‘pretty.’

“Who will prompt me to flash a peace sign in every photo; who will engage in marathon debates with my friends and myself on flights to Cape Town; who will inquire “what are they saying about me online today?” And who will ask me about my thoughts on Wigwe University.

“You were Paradox, a tower of strength with a heart as soft as silk. You can never raise your voice at me without calling me an hour later to apologise.

“Your influence extended far beyond our family circle. You effortlessly convinced my friends that their futures lay in Nigeria, urging them to elevate their aspirations.

“You’ve left me with enormous shoes to fill but you’ve also gifted me with an unwavering support system.

“You nurtured your relationships with such care that you’ve bestowed upon me farthest to guide and protect me for that I’m eternally grateful.

“I love you deeply and I ache for the day we will be reunited to resume our cherished gossip sessions to continue our pep talks about life and everything in between with all my love, Mama T, aka. Your Pretty.”