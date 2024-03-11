‘Totally Insensitive’ – Atedo Peterside Slams Akpabio Over Comments At Wigwe’s Burial

Atedo Peterside, president and founder of Anap Foundation, has slammed the President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, for his comments at the final burial ceremony of the late CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe.

Naija News recalls that the Senate president had come under fire for the drama he pulled off at the bank chief’s burial ceremony.

Akpabio, on Saturday, tackled Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State over comments made at the funeral of the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son.

The Rivers governor, during his speech at the funeral service, asked politicians who attended Wigwe’s funeral to describe the essence of their struggle for power.

Reacting to Fubara’s comments while giving his speech and tribute, Akpabio said if there is nothing in the struggle for politics, the governor should quit office.

The Senate President also shared a story about his ambition to become the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom and asked the governor to remove himself from the acclaimed struggle.

However, expressing his displeasure in a post via his official X account on Monday, Peterside said Akpabio’s action was self-centred and insensitive.

“For the record, I was among those who found the Senate President’s comments at the Wigwe Family Funeral in PH to be in poor taste. He began by lamenting that @PeterObi received greater applause than he (Akpabio) got & later told us to join him in consoling the widow who was lying in one of the 3 caskets in front of him. Jokes ? Political jibes at a solemn Combined Funeral? Methinks that was self-centred & totally insensitive,” Peterside wrote.