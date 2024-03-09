Akpabio Tackles Governor Fubara At Herbert Wigwes’ Funeral (Video)

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, on Saturday, tackled Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State over comments made at the funeral of the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife and son.

The Rivers governor, during his speech at the funeral service, had asked politicians who attended Wigwe’s funeral the essence of their struggle for power.

He said: “What is this struggle all about? You want to kill, you want to bury, what is it all about? This is a man, he’s not a politician. He made his money through us, our investments.

“He has the world in his palm financially. He controls even the political classes. But today, with all the power financially, an’t control life.

“Is it not enough today to ask ourselves why are we struggling? Why are we not making an impact in the lives of our people? Please, political class, let’s go home with that question, and be answering it in our minds, and reflecting it in what we do.”

Reacting to Fubara’s comments while giving his speech and tribute, Akpabio said if there is nothing in the struggle for politics, the governor should quit office.

The Senate President also shared a story about his ambition to become the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom and asked the governor to remove himself from the acclaimed struggle.

He said: “We’re not going to cry in one day alone, we’ll cry so many days. When you look at the university, you will cry. When you pass through his personal house and edifice, you will cry. Any of the Access Bank branches worldwide, whether the one in Dubai, or whether the one in Kenya or anywhere, you will cry. The children that he touched, those that he sent to school and the lives he touched, when they are talking about it and they mention his name, you will cry.

“Then you will ask yourself, just like Governor Fubara said, what is the struggle all about? Your excellency, Governor Fubara, if there is nothing in the struggle, don’t struggle.”

