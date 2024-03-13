Access Bank Appoints New Chairman Weeks After Wigwe’s Death

The Access Holdings Plc (‘the Holdco’), has announced the appointment of Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede as its non-executive chairman.

Naija News reports that this is following the tragic passing away of its Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who died in an helicopter crash alongside his wife and son in the United States.

Aig-Imoukhuede would replace Mr. Abubakar Jimoh, the erstwhile chairman of the HoldCo, who would continue on the board as an independent non-executive director.

The announcement is contained in a public statement titled “Access Holdings Plc Announces the Return of Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (Pioneer Access Bank Group Managing Director/CEO as Holdco Chairman After 10 Years,” which was signed by the Company Secretary, Mr. Sunday Ekwochi.

Speaking about his return, past chairman, Access Holdings, Abubakar Jimoh expressed his excitement, stating, “Aig-Imoukhuede’s appointment to the Board and subsequent election as chairman is a landmark development for Access Holdings. All our board members are excited about our future.”

On his part, Aig-Imoukhuede, said, “I am thrilled to be back in active service to the Access Group ecosystem. I am confident that working with our directors, our exceptional team of executives and our best-in-class banking and finance professionals, we will deliver outstanding value to our stakeholders. I am determined that our shared vision which Wigwe gave everything for, will be realized.”

Access Bank, in the statement by Ekwochi, said that “this visionary and accomplished leader is bringing an outstanding record of accomplishments, wealth of expertise and leadership to guide the Group into a new era of success.”

It added that “in response to the untimely passing of the immediate past Group chief executive officer of Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe and following extensive consultations with key stakeholders, the Holdco board unanimously decided to invite Aig-Imoukhuede to the helm of governance.

“With an illustrious career spanning several decades in the banking and finance sector, Aig-Imoukhuede has proven to be an exceptional and influential leader, having admirably laid a solid foundation for Access Bank’s success as Group chief executive officer between 2002 and 2013 ably supported by his partner and deputy, the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe who later succeeded him.

“Under Aig-Imoukhuede’s leadership, Access Bank experienced remarkable growth and established itself as a trusted financial institution within the community.

“The Bank transformed from a minor player into one of Nigeria’s top five banks with presence in nine other African countries and the United Kingdom. Under his stewardship, Access Bank grew its customer base from ten thousand to over six million with more than 5,000 employees and an asset base of $12 billion, achieving numerous milestones and becoming a globally recognized name. His strategic vision, innovative thinking, and deep market insight were instrumental to shaping the Bank’s success.”