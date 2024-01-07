‘Betta Edu Should Resign For ‘Betraying Nigerians’ Confidence’ — Falana

Prominent human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over allegations of financial impropriety.

In a statement released on Sunday, Falana strongly criticised Edu for what he termed “betraying the confidence reposed in her” and urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expedite its investigation into the matter.

The controversy centres around an alleged directive by Edu to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585,198,500.00 intended for vulnerable groups in four states into a personal account belonging to Oniyelu Bridget.

Falana described the situation as an “extremely embarrassing drama”, highlighting the severity of the allegations against the minister.

While the AGF, Madein, clarified that her office received the request but did not act on it, Edu has defended herself, suggesting that there are efforts to tarnish her reputation.

She assured that she had not embezzled government funds. However, Falana pointed out that Edu has not explicitly denied the approval of the funds transfer to a private account, which he views as a failure to directly address the main issue.

He said, “It is interesting to note that the minister has not denied that she gave approval for the payment of over half a billion Naira to a private account in contravention of the extant Public Service Rules as well as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Act and the Penal Code applicable in the Federal Capital Territory.

“Instead of apologising to the Federal Government and people of Nigeria and calling it quits for betraying the confidence reposed in her, the Minister has arrogantly said that the N585.18 million fraud allegation is a mere fabrication by her detractors and an alleged attempt by mischief makers to undermine her ministry’s effort in fighting corruption and uplifting the needy.

“However, notwithstanding that the Accountant-General of the Federation has successfully frustrated the criminal diversion of the said sum of N585.18 million from the public treasury, it is crystal clear from the leaked memorandum of the Minister that the offence of an attempt to commit a felony has already been completed.

Story continues below advertisement

“There can be no legal justification for the criminal diversion of the said sum of N585.18 million for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos and Ogun States since the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs has collated the individual bank accounts of all the vulnerable people.”