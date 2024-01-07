Oshiomhole Reveals People Who Will Determine APC Governorship Candidate In Edo

A former governor of Edo State and All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that the party members will be the deciding force in choosing the governorship flagbearer for this year’s election.

This statement was reaffirmed by the party’s acting chairman, Jaret Tenebe, over the weekend.

Tenebe emphasized that Oshiomhole’s stance, which aligns with the party’s position, aims to ensure a fair and competitive process, dismissing any notions of entitlement to the candidacy.

This approach is set to invigorate the party’s democratic values, ensuring that no aspirant rests on their laurels with the assumption of an easy ticket.

In a bold statement to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the People Democratic Party (PDP), Tenebe issued a quit notice, signaling a confident stance from the APC.

He also assured all aspirants within the APC of an equal opportunity in the primary election scheduled for February. This commitment to a level playing field highlights the party’s dedication to internal democracy and transparency in the selection process.

He said, “We have a leader in Comrade Adams Oshiomole, who has told us clearly that the people, the party, will determine who flies their flag, and that is the position of the party as of today. There is no one person who will sit in his comfort zone to say this is the candidate.

“For us in the APC, there will be a level playing ground for all the aspirants and we intend to select the best from the array of quality aspirants that we have who are ready to become governor of the state.

“I want to send a message to Godwin Obaseki and the PDP that it is not going to be business as usual and we are ready, willing, and able to get back power. So he should start packing his load to leave the government with his party.”

Over 30 candidates have signified interest in vying for the governorship ticket of the party.