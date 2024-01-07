‘Atiku Only Cares For Himself’ – CUPP Rejects Ex-VP As Opposition Leader

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has been disapproved as the unifying figure for opposition parties in Nigeria leading up to the 2027 general elections.

In a statement made available to journalists on Saturday evening, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), described the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a ‘selfish’ politician who only cares for himself and his ambition.

Naija News understands that CUPP issued the statement in reaction to publications suggesting and promoting the idea of Atiku, as put forth by one of his aides, to lead the opposition political parties in Nigeria during the upcoming election cycle.

“We in CUPP hereby wish to disassociate ourselves from that proposition because of the reasons mentioned here­under.

“CUPP had worked with Atiku in the past only to realise later that we worked for a candidate who cared for himself, his ambition, and his own ambition only with­out giving a hoot for other coali­tion partners.

“It is also in the public sphere that former Vice President Ati­ku has severally professed his aversion for multi-party democ­racy. He is a fan of either one or two-party systems only,” the Independent quoted the statement by the National Secretary of CUPP, High Chief Peter Ameh, to have read.

Ameh recollected that during the lead-up to the 2019 general elections, no fewer than 35 political parties joined forces to form a coalition, resulting in the establishment of CUPP as it stands today, with the PDP and former Vice President Atiku as its agreed-upon presidential candidate.

He observed that CUPP exerted immense efforts to secure the presidency for the former Vice President, but unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in the electoral outcome.

Meanwhile, the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over Anambra State in the 2025 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Ngige made this known during an interview with journalists on Saturday in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State while distributing palliatives to indigenes from the 21 local government areas of the state.

While responding to how APC will wrestle the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the former governor of Anambra State said everything has been put in place to take over power from the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo.

He said, “Don’t worry for us, this is politics and in politics, you disagree to agree. One day if you don’t agree, you bear the consequences. We didn’t agree in the 2021 election and the result was clear in Anambra State.

“I am optimistic that APC will take over in Anambra come 2025, for if you are not optimistic in life, then you go and commit suicide. So, optimism is with us. It is our watchword in APC. We have not done what we are supposed to do here but I am hopeful that between now and 2025, when the governorship election will be held in Anambra, we will have put our house in order and take over from APGA.”