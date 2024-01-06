‘APC Will Take Over Anambra Come 2025’ – Ngige

The immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over Anambra State in the 2025 governorship election.

Naija News reports that Ngige made this known during an interview with journalists on Saturday in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State while distributing palliatives to indigenes from the 21 local government areas of the state.

While responding to how APC will wrestle the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the former governor of Anambra State said everything has been put in place to take over power from the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo.

He said, “Don’t worry for us, this is politics and in politics, you disagree to agree. One day if you don’t agree, you bear the consequences. We didn’t agree in the 2021 election and the result was clear in Anambra State.

“I am optimistic that APC will take over in Anambra come 2025, for if you are not optimistic in life, then you go and commit suicide. So, optimism is with us. It is our watchword in APC. We have not done what we are supposed to do here but I am hopeful that between now and 2025, when the governorship election will be held in Anambra, we will have put our house in order and take over from APGA.”