Victor Osimhen Open To Signing Pre-contract With Chelsea

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen is reportedly open to signing a pre-contract deal with Chelsea which could see him leave Napoli for the Premier League club next summer.

Interestingly, the report that Osimhen is open to signing a pre-contract deal with Chelsea comes less than two months after the 25-year-old striker signed a contract extension with Napoli.

The contract extension Osimhen signed with the reigning Italian Serie A champions reportedly comes with a €130 million release clause. This is believed to be a price tag Chelsea can pay for the Nigerian star with ease.

Unlike previous speculations that the Nigeria international could leave Napoli this January, TEAMtalk has confirmed that the prolific striker will stay in Italy until the end of the current season.

According to the publication, Osimhen has been in frequent contact with stars like Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel who are trying to get him to sign with Chelsea.

For most of the season, Osimhen has been the top player on Chelsea’s wish list and it seems they are getting closer to actualizing the wish.

Ivan Toney is another player the Blues are interested in, although his age and exorbitant asking price are said to be obstacles to a transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

According to TEAMtalk, the Nigerian international would be open to hearing from the London team and would be pleased to reach a pre-agreement this month, which would allow him to make the formal move in the summer.