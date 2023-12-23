Osimhen Signs New Napoli Contract

Connect with us

Super Eagle striker, Victor Osimhen, has signed a new contract with Napoli.

The development was confirmed by Sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano via his X account on Saturday.

He wrote, “Victor Osimhen signs new deal at Napoli — confirmed. Documents also in place.”

Earlier on Friday, Romano noted that “the agreement between Napoli and Victor Osimhen on new deal is 100% done and confirmed.

“It will be sealed before Christmas, it’s imminent.”

According to him, Osimhen’s contract is until June 2026, there will be a huge salary rise for the Nigerian striker, a release clause has also been confirmed, and he is expected to stay in January.

