Victor Osimhen Finally Spotted In Super Eagles 2023 AFCON Camp

Nigerian talismanic forward, Victor Osimhen has finally been seen training at the Super Eagles 2023 AFCON camp after a long wait.

Victor Osimhen wasn’t in the camp when it opened in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, even though he wasn’t in Napoli’s squad that drew 0-0 with Monza on December 29.

The last time Victor Osimhen played for Napoli was on December 23 against Roma. Funny enough, he got red-carded in the 86th minute as Roma defeated Napoli 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Osimhen received the red card days after he signed a contract extension with Napoli after a series of back-and-forths.

Days after he was shown a red card, Osimhen was seen in a club partying with friends including his national teammates, Victor Boniface and Kenneth Omeruo. Naija News gathered that the party was to celebrate his 25th birthday on December 29.

Earlier today, January 5, his first picture in the Super Eagles training camp surfaced on social media for the first time since the AFCON preparations started in UAE. He was seen smiling while walking beside his best friend on the team, Samuel Chukwueze of AC Milan.

Naija News gathered that the picture was taken last night after his first training session since he arrived at the camp on Thursday, January 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Victor Osimhen who finished the 2023 AFCON qualifiers as the highest goalscorer is seen as Nigeria’s most reliable player ahead of the tournament which will take place from January 13 to February 11 in Ivory Coast.