Police Give Update On Suspects Arrested Over Plateau Killings

The Plateau Police Command has said eight suspects have been arrested over the killings in the state on Christmas Eve.

Recall that over 150 people were killed in 17 communities in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and Mangu Local Government Areas on Christmas Eve, while several houses were destroyed by the gunmen during the attacks, leaving many residents displaced.

During an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, Plateau Police spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, said normalcy has been restored to the communities affected by the attacks.

Alabo said the police have recorded “tremendous success” from the deployment of the tactical team ordered by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun

He said: “Concerning the IGP’s deployment, we are getting tremendous success from that process. It will also interest you to know that eight persons are now in our custody.

“We have moved them to the state CID where the AIG zone 4 and the commissioner of police are overseeing the affairs of the operation and investigation.

“Concerning people going back to their villages, we have restored normalcy and escorting people back to their villages.”