‘Heinous Act Of Violence’ – Atiku Reacts To Fresh Plateau Killings

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the fresh killings in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Recall that 30 persons were killed, while several houses and churches were burned down during an attack on Mangu despite the imposition of a 24-hour curfew by the state government.

In a post via his official X handle on Thursday, Atiku expressed sadness over the violence and killings in the state, describing it as a heinous act of violence.

The former Vice President called on the security agencies to be highly proactive, particularly in light of the recurring incidents of banditry in Plateau and across various parts of the country.

Atiku said the lack of anticipation and preventive measures against such crises is a matter of grave concern, calling on the security operatives to rise to the occasion, ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.

He wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the violence and killings in the Mangu local government of Plateau State despite the imposition of a 24-hour curfew. This heinous act of violence, where innocent lives are being brutally snatched away, homes set ablaze, and communities thrown into chaos, is a direct affront to the values of peace and unity that we hold dear.

”It is imperative that our security agencies exhibit a higher degree of proactiveness, particularly in light of the recurring incidents of banditry in Plateau and across various parts of the country.

“The apparent lack of anticipation and preventive measures against such crises is a matter of grave concern. It is high time that our security forces rise to the occasion, ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

The former vice president, therefore, expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families over the sad incident.

He added: “Even as I call for peace, I stand in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time. Let us all come together to ensure that such tragedies are not repeated.”