Police Arrest Christmas Eve Attackers In Plateau

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of some suspects in connection with the killings in Barkin Ladi and Bokkos Local Government Areas of the State on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Alfred Alabo, made the known to Leadership in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday night.

However, the Police spokesperson did not give details of the arrest, saying he would issue a formal statement concerning the arrest this Friday.

Naija News recalls that the attack on the two local councils, which left over 200 persons dead, thousands displaced, and several houses burnt, began on Christmas Eve and persisted throughout Christmas Day.

Recall that terrorist groups suspected to be bandits recently sacked several communities in the two local councils, killing scores and destroying properties worth millions.

The developments have attracted a barrage of reactions across board, with security operatives making efforts to avoid further attacks.

Due to the unfortunate incidents, the Plateau State government officially announced a period of mourning lasting eight days. This period of mourning, it said, will commence on January 1st and conclude on January 8th, 2023.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in a statewide broadcast yesterday, declared the days of mourning and emphasized that the flag will be flown at half-mast during this period.

Furthermore, he urged Muslim clerics to dedicate Friday, January 5th, 2024, and Christian clergy to utilize Sunday, January 7th, 2024, as special prayer days, seeking lasting peace to be restored in the state.

The governor said it was satisfying to see that despite the attacks, the people’s morale remains unbroken. Additionally, he said it is reassuring to know that their determination to protect their land and thrive in it remains unwavering.

Mutfwang also conveyed optimism that the year 2024 will showcase the people’s inner fortitude and ability to overcome these challenges.