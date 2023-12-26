Tinubu Condemns Heinous Plateau Killings, Directs Immediate Arrest Of Culprits

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that over 190 persons were confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attacks on the residents of the three LGAs from Saturday till about 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

In a statement on Tuesday issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President expressed sadness over the tragic loss of many lives during the attacks.

President Tinubu directed security agencies to immediately move in, scour every stretch of the zone, and apprehend the culprits.

The President also directed the immediate mobilization of relief resources for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu assures Nigerians that these envoys of death, pain, and sorrow will not escape justice.