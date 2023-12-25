Tinubu Congratulates Ganduje At 74

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje on his 74th birthday.

Congratulating the former Kano state governor in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu hailed Ganduje for devoting his life to the service of Nigerians.

Naija News reports Tinubu praised Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State, for his leadership qualities, saying that the ruling party’s national leader has proven to be a loyal friend and a dependable ally.

The statement read, “I celebrate the National Chairman of our great party as he turns 74 today. Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje is a consummate politician and accomplished public servant who rose from the bottom of both callings to the pinnacle.

“In my association with him, Dr. Ganduje has proved to be a loyal friend and dependable ally. He gives his all to everything he believes in, with a keen focus on effective execution. “His management of our party since becoming the National Chairman is a proven testimony of his capacity as a masterful politician.” Tinubu also wished Ganduje good health and strength, encouraging him to continue serving Nigeria. Shettima, Ganduje Bag Chieftaincy Titles In Anambra

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, have bagged chieftaincy titles in Anambra State.

Naija News reports that the titles were conferred on the two leaders by the Igewe of Ukpo Dumukofi, His Majesty Dr. Robert C. Eze (Okofi VI) during the 32nd Ofala festival of Ukpo Dumukofia on Saturday.

It was learned that the chieftaincy titles were sponsored by a Nigerian businessman and popular billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze.

Present at the event were the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and some members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).