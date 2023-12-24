Shettima, Ganduje Bag Chieftaincy Titles In Anambra

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, have bagged chieftaincy titles in Anambra State.

Naija News reports that the titles were conferred on the two leaders by the Igewe of Ukpo Dumukofi, His Majesty Dr. Robert C. Eze (Okofi VI) during the 32nd Ofala festival of Ukpo Dumukofia on Saturday.

It was learned that the chieftaincy titles were sponsored by a Nigerian businessman and popular billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze.

Present at the event were the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, and some members of the APC National Working Committee (NWC).

