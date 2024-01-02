Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Mangu Attacks: Gov Mutfwang Declares One Week Of Mourning In Plateau

A week of mourning has been declared in Plateau State in light of the recent assaults in certain communities where more than 100 individuals were tragically killed.

Naija News recalls that terrorist groups suspected to bandits recently sacked the communities, killing scores and destroying properties worth millions.

The developments have attracted a barrage of reactions across board, with security operatives making efforts to avoid further attacks.

Due to the unfortunate incidents, the Plateau State government officially announced a period of mourning lasting eight days. This period of mourning, it said, will commence on January 1st and conclude on January 8th, 2023.

Naija News reports that the attacks, which took place in Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, and Mangu local government areas, began on Christmas Eve and persisted throughout Christmas Day.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, in a statewide broadcast yesterday, declared the days of mourning and emphasized that the flag will be flown at half-mast during this period.

Furthermore, he urged Muslim clerics to dedicate Friday, January 5th, 2024, and Christian clergy to utilize Sunday, January 7th, 2024, as special prayer days, seeking lasting peace to be restored in the state.

The governor said: “Let me use this medium again to commiserate with my dear Plateau people on these monumental killings, especially the affected communities and the families of the deceased. My heart goes out to you, and be assured that my family, the entire government and I deeply share in your grief.

“We will not rest on our oars but will tirelessly collaborate with the federal government to bring an end to these tragedies and bring succour to affected persons and communities.

“As a mark of honour for the memory of the deceased, I wish to declare a week of mourning from January 1st to January 8th, 2024. During this period of mourning, flags will fly at half-mast.

“I urge all citizens to use these days for intense prayers to seek the intervention of the Almighty God in defending our territories and against wicked men that have risen against us.”

The governor said it was satisfying to see that despite the attacks, the people’s morale remains unbroken. Additionally, he said it is reassuring to know that their determination to protect their land and thrive in it remains unwavering.

Story continues below advertisement



Mutfwang also conveyed optimism that the year 2024 will showcase the people’s inner fortitude and ability to overcome these challenges.