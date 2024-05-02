BREAKING: Military Court Martial Two Officers Over Kaduna Bombing

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has acknowledged errors in the drone strikes on the Tudun Biri community in Kaduna State, resulting in the deaths of numerous innocent citizens.

Naija News reports that the Director of Defence Information (DDI), Major General Edward Buba, disclosed this information during a media briefing on Thursday.

He stated that investigations had been completed, and the strikes were deemed a case of mistaken identity.

Recall that the drone strikes occurred on December 3, 2023, and claimed the lives of several non-combatants in Tudun Biri village, located in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The spokesperson for DHQ mentioned that the individuals responsible for the incident would be subjected to a military court martial.

While he did not provide specific details regarding the disciplinary actions, he confirmed that the two personnel involved will face the consequences of their actions.

Months ago, while reacting to the Tudun Biri airstrike, the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, stated that terrorists were now mixing up with innocent civilians in communities to evade being apprehended by troops.

Raising this alarm while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Naija News reports that the CDS, who spoke in the aftermath of the erroneous bombing of Tudun Biri in Kaduna state, said that terrorist now goes into communities using innocent civilians as a human shield against military strikes.

“The terrorists have understood that we have challenges while trying to go after them, so what do they do? human shield, they go into communities and mix up with the communities, and this has added to prolonging the operations that we are doing.

“On several occasions in the North East, North Central, North West, we have called off strikes of very important criminals that we wanted to get because they invaded themselves within the civilian community, and once we are able to identify the civilian community, we call off that strike and that is one of the reasons why it is prolonging the whole operation.

“But like I said, this one was a big mistake; we were on the hit of these individuals, and suddenly, these other innocent people came across, moving just like the way those other guys were, there was a mix-up, and this incident happened,” Musa said.