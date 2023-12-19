Kaduna Bombing: Terrorists Now Mixing Up With Innocent Civilians In Communities – Army Laments

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa has revealed that terrorist were now mixing up with innocent civilians in communities to evade being apprehended by troops.

Raising this alarm while speaking on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, Naija News reports that the CDS, who spoke in the aftermath of the erroneous bombing of Tudun Biri in Kaduna state, said that terrorist now go into communities using innocent civilians as human shield against military strikes.

“The terrorist have understood that we have challenges while trying to go after them so what do they do? human shield, they go into communities mix up with the communities and this has added into prolonging the operations that we are doing.

“On several occasions in the North East, North Central, North West, we have called off strikes of very important criminals that we wanted to get because they invaded themselves within the civilian community and once we are able to identify the civilian community we call off that strike and that is one of the reasons why it is prolonging the whole operation.

“But like i said, this one was a big mistake, we were on the hit of this individuals and suddenly these other innocent people came across, moving just like the way those other guys were, there was a mix up and this incident happened,” Musa said.