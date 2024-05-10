Prince Harry, Meghan Arrive Nigeria, Trips’ Details Emerge

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, arrived Nigeria today on a three-day private visit.

The couple landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport via a British Airways flight.

The flight which arrived around 5am, was delayed because of a sick pilot, according to the Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan are visiting Nigeria together for the first time.

The British royal couple are visiting Nigeria at the invitation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau told MailOnline: “They will be tired after their journey, so they will rest and then the first engagement is at midday at the Defence Headquarters.

“After that, they will travel to Kaduna to meet wounded soldiers at a military hospital there before returning to Abuja for other engagements.”

According to the Director of Sports at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Air Vice Marshal Abidemi Marquis, the founder of Invictus Games’ visit to Nigeria is expected to boost the spirits of injured soldiers in their recovery efforts.

The Duke of Sussex’s visit to Nigeria was primarily to promote the Invictus Games. This visit came after meeting the Nigerian team and General Christopher Musa during last year’s Invictus Games held in Dusseldorf, Germany.

During the event, he revealed that Meghan was rooting for Team Nigeria, as she had heritage from the West African nation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scheduled to visit a school, after which the Duke will meet injured service members at a military hospital.

On Saturday, the couple will attend a training session for the organisation, Nigeria: Unconquered and a reception hosted by the Chief of Defence Staff in honour of military families.

In the afternoon, Meghan will co-host an event on Women in Leadership with Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

On Sunday, the couple will attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.