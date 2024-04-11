Troops Arrest ISWAP Terrorist Behind Killing Of Nigerian Army General, Three Other Soldiers

Advertisement

A dreaded terrorist identified as one of the top commanding officers of the Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP), Saidu Hassan Yellow, also known as Abu Saidu, has been apprehended.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Thursday alleged that the 32-year-old terrorist was the mastermind behind the attack on Askira town on November 12, 2021, where the Commander of 28 Task Force Brigade and three soldiers were killed while reinforcing a counter-offensive operation against the terrorists.

A popular counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed in a publication on Wednesday that intelligence sources revealed the terrorist was apprehended in a recent operation by the troops of 144 Battalion, Operation Hadin Kai deployed at Madagali, Adamawa State.

According to him, Abu Saidu is one of the most wanted terrorists kingpin on the watch list of the Nigerian military.

He stated that the ISWAP commander was apprehended in a sting operation carried out by the troops at the Mubi Market General area on April 9, 2024.

Items recovered from the suspects include three mobile handsets, three ATM cards, one wristwatch, four rings, a bunch of keys and N1,900 only.

The terrorists have been moved to the military high command for investigation and profiling, the report said.