Okuama Killing: Defence Chief Gives Update On Arrested Ewu Monarch

Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, has confirmed the safety and security of HRM Clement Oghenerukevwe, the traditional ruler of Ewu Kingdom in Delta State’s Ughelli South Local Government Area, who is in military custody.

According to Daily Independent, his statement came during a television interview on Wednesday, following recent tensions in the region.

The backdrop to this assurance is the March 28 announcement by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), which listed eight individuals, including HRM Oghenerukevwe, as wanted for their alleged involvement in the deaths of 17 military personnel in Okuama, Delta State.

The ruler subsequently surrendered to the authorities, denying any involvement in the incident.

General Musa emphasized that the traditional ruler is not in danger while in their care. He clarified that the military’s intent was to gain insight from him, not to implicate him without evidence.

He hinted that while the ruler might not have been directly involved in the violence, his potential knowledge of the events leading to the tragedy is of interest to the military investigators.

In his dialogue with the press, the Chief of Defence Staff sought to reassure the public of the military’s commitment to justice, stating that their actions aim to safeguard Nigeria’s interests and target only those who threaten national security.

He reassured that the military respects the rights of innocent citizens and is focused on rooting out the “bad eggs” responsible for destabilizing activities.

When asked about the state of affairs of the traditional ruler, he said, “I think there is nothing really to fear about. I mean, he brought himself up. The Commissioner of Police handed him over to the joint task force. The joint task force has a police component, and because they are the ones serving the mandate to operate, that is why he handed him over.

“It is a joint investigation that is being con­ducted. We have sought a board of inquiries from outside to also follow up, and we are sure other questions will be asked. But what we want Nigerians to understand is that we are all Nigerians, we love Nigerians, and we put our lives on the line for Nigeria, so we will not do anything against any innocent Nigerians. We are only after the bad guys. Anyone who makes himself one, we will definitely come after him.

“I understand that we have a mandate from the president. If the president gives me a man­date to conduct an operation, I will not ask him why. I will conduct that operation, and then an explanation will come later. That is why I am in the military.

“Like I said, the chief (king of Ewu) is se­cured; he is safe, nothing is going to happen to him. It is just a few questionings, and then we will be able to clarify. I don’t want to comment so much, but I can tell you nobody will tell you he doesn’t know what was happening. Maybe he did not take part directly, but he will not tell us he doesn’t have the knowledge or the understanding of what was going on. But like we have said, investigation will unravel most of these things, and actions will be taken.”