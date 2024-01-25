Reps Plan Summit To Address Plateau Killings

Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas is scheduled to meet with President Bola Tinubu to discuss ways to secure people’s lives and property following the incessant attacks on communities in the Plateau state.

Naija News recalls that since late December 2023, series of attacks have occurred in several towns in Plateau State, resulting in numerous fatalities.

There had been reports of attacks in Mangu earlier in the week that claimed numerous lives.

The Speaker demanded a redoubled effort in the state’s battle against criminality in a statement released on Thursday by his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi.

“Speaker Abbas said he would meet with President Tinubu on the matter, while the House would take a strong position upon its resumption from the Christmas and New Year break on Tuesday, next week,” the statement read in part.

The release further quoted Abbas as saying that when lawmakers return on January 30, 2024, “the House would kick-start plans to organise a security submit to find lasting solutions to the security challenges in the North and other parts of the country.

“I am deeply saddened by the continuous killings in Plateau State. It is unfortunate and disheartening that this is happening at this time when efforts are on to tackle insecurity around the country.

“I call on the people of Plateau State to live in peace with one another as they were known for years back. We cannot continue like this as a people.

“Our creator, in His wisdom, brought us together for a reason, and we must continue to appreciate our differences and form a common front to tackle our collective challenges instead of killing ourselves. This path will only take us backward.”

The Speaker further urged the several security services to act swiftly to stabilize the situation on the Plateau.