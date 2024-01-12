Plateau Killings Show That Nigeria Is In A Total State Of Collapse – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that the Plateau killings have shown that the country is broken down and is in a state of total collapse.

The former minister asserted that killings would continue in the country because the perpetrators of heinous crimes in society do not face the consequences of their actions.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Thursday, Ezekwesili stated that there is an underlying issue of religious intolerance fueling most of the attacks in Plateau State.

Ezekwesili noted that the killings in the North Central state are the description of what happens in a society that has lost its soul

She said: “We have a Nigerian state that is in total collapse, where there is no consequence for people who are culpable for these heinous crimes.

“But one thing that people really agree on is that when things happen around religious seasons, then there is something to it. There is an underlying issue of religious intolerance that is going on there. There is also the point of the farmer-herder crisis that we know to be a problem that has been protracted. Frankly, it is a matter of contest for resources. Land as a resource has created room for competing demands.

“What is going on in the plateau state is the description of what happens in a society that has lost its soul. More than two hundred of our fellow citizens died for nothing but the fact that the Nigerian state has continued to play with the lives of our fellow citizens. This is a curse upon our land and we need to end it.

“Today, accountability for what has happened in the plateau state, rests squarely on the government that is in office. So, what it means is that when a government takes over, it needs to have read all of what it refers to as the many reports that have been submitted. The Plateau state situation is one that is really offensive to the spirit that it happened again.

“It is almost like an accident that was announcing itself and yet happened and happened in a gruesome manner where we have lost hundreds of our citizens and all because there has been a consequence for the killings of the people in the villages of plateau state. They almost sit like dogs just waiting to be slaughtered and the government just carries on with visits and sometimes, no visits at all until the next episode occurs.”

She further called on Nigerian citizens to demand accountability from the government, adding that human capital is more important than natural resources, which the government seem to be more interested in.