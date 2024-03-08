Nigeria Now A Massive Killing Field – Oby Ezekwesili

The recent wave of killings in Nigeria has been denounced by the former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili.

Nigeria, according to Ezekwesili, has turned into a vast killing field with mass graves containing defenceless men, women, and children.

Naija News reports that the former minister said on X that there is a raging battle for Nigeria’s soul.

Ezekwesili said, “There is a raging battle for the Soul of Nigeria, a country which has turned into a massive killing field and mass graves overrunning with the blood of innocent children, youth, women, and men brutally murdered, battered or abducted without any consequence to the criminals.

“Every Nigerian of goodwill – regardless of ethnicity, religion, economic status, and political persuasion – knows that the Nigeria we once knew is gone.

“The collective momentum must now swiftly gather to the tipping point for Nigerians to compel a legally mandated National Conversation that will fundamentally negotiate and determine the value we place on our lives and the values that will uphold, preserve, and dignify a New Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Throughout history, dead countries commenced their dying when human life ceased to have worth.

“This is the kind of time Nigeria find itself, but we can by a collective will confront the demons that have dwarfed the realization of our country’s giant potentials and change the course of our checkered history.”