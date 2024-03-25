Senegal Has Shown Africa The Way – Ezekwesili Reacts As Opposition Candidate Leads Senegal Presidential Race

A former Minister of Education in Nigeria, Oby Ezekwesili, has praised the people of Senegal after early results from the country’s presidential election surfaced in the media.

As earlier reported by Naija News, 44-year-old opposition candidate, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, appears set to clinch victory in the Senegal presidential election, according to early reports on the election.

According to provisional results from individual polling stations published by local media and on social networks, Faye is said to have opened up a commanding lead over the governing coalition’s candidate and former prime minister, Amadou Ba.

Reacting, Ezekwesili said on Monday via her social media handle that the people of Senegal have shown that democracy belongs to the people. She added that no evil scheme of politicians can prevail when the people take a stand.

In her words, “It is the people and not their politicians that own democracy, politics, government and governance.”

“Lessons from Senegal.

“When a people have finally had enough and make a determination to change their condition, no power of hell nor schemes of their politicians can prevail.

“The people of Senegal have shown the rest of our continent the way.

“We thank them.”