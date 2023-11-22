‘Akpabio Not Fit To Be Senate President’ – Ezekwesili Blows Hot

Former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, suggests that Godswill Akpabio is not fit to be the president of the Nigerian Senate.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ezekwesili stated that the country’s Democracy is on the verge of a collapse.

She charged opposition lawmakers to speak up on matters affecting all citizens who elected them into their offices.

She said, “Our sharply declining Nigerian Democracy was apparently further assaulted by @Senator_Akpabio who should never have been answering the title of Senator not to talk of “Senate President” were it not for the rottenness of the country’s Judiciary @NGCourtofAppeal that has obviously thrown caution to the wind and allowed itself to be corrupted and captured by decadent politicians.

“Meanwhile, it was hopeful to see Opposition Party voices finally doing what Democracy demands of them. Kudos to @SenatorNwoye @ireti_kingibe and other Labor Party Senators. Raise your Collective Voice on all matters that affect the Citizens who elected you into office as Lawmakers. It was what we expected of you on those egregious Luxury SUVs you collected or are waiting to collect.”

Naija News recalls that a Labour Party Senator on Tuesday protested against Akpabio for interfering with the leadership selection process of the Senate minority leaders.

The LP senator complained that his party member was not among those named to head the minority group on the floor of the Senate.