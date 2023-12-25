Christmas: Bishop Kukah Tells Tinubu To Immediately End Killings In Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has been tasked by the Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, to find a solution to permanently stop the killings of Nigerians.

In his Christmas message, which was made available to newsmen in Sokoto on Monday, Kukah stated that the President should use his wealth of experience to put an end to the deplorable instrumentalization of religious, ethnic, or regional identities now that he has achieved his long-held dream of becoming the nation’s president.

He also discussed the elections of 2023 and their impact on the country thus far, urging leaders on all fronts to urgently find a way to heal as soon as possible.

Naija News reports that he clarified that nation-building is a difficult task that cannot be rushed.

A statement by Kukah partly read, “Now, the government must devise strategies for achieving reconciliation, which has eluded us.

“Our injuries are not invisible. Many national conferences have been held to chart a way forward. The trove of grievances and hopes is there, and all the government needs to do is to dust them up. No need to reinvent the wheel or attempt some new diagnosis.

“Mr. President, Sir, congratulations and a happy Christmas. Now, you have what you prayed for, what you dreamt of, what you longed for. For the better part of over 20 years, you have plotted to be our President. For years, you campaigned for a new Nigeria through restructuring or overhauling the defective machinery of the Nigerian state.

“For years, you fought the military and other forms of dictatorships. For years, you fought for the victims of a deep state. For years, you sought to create an egalitarian society. For years, you sought a just society. For years, you have built networks with individuals, communities, and institutions. Now is harvest time.

“You are in the driving seat now. Under your watch, Nigeria must turn the corner. Under your watch, we must end the ugly instrumentalization of religious, ethnic, or regional identities. You have had enough time to think of the answers to many questions that are crying for answers. Your future and that of our country is in your hands.

” Mr President, you have no excuses before God or the people of Nigeria. Neither God nor history will not forgive you if you fail. This is our moment, our date with history. Now, all eyes and ears are on you. Our prayers for a united country are with you.

“We have seen the first faltering steps of policy decisions, which have elicited a mixture of controversy, anxiety, and praise. This is to be expected. You have promised us a Renewed Hope Agenda, but know that hope has worn thin in our dear nation.

“Nigerians have almost lost hope in the fact that a government can really and truly care for them. Nigerians have lost hope in the fact that our politicians will put our interests first and find a way to deal with the cancer of corruption. We had lost hope in being united again, given the seeds of division that had been sown. Ignite our hope again, Sir.

“We now have seen some renewed hope in your effort to run an inclusive government. We want an end to partisanship. The problems of Nigeria are deep-seated, and they are based on a culture of corruption that has become the foundation stone of governance. This evil structure has to be dismantled.”