‘Enough Is Enough’ – Speaker Abbas To Meet Tinubu Over Plateau Killings

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed his deep concern over the growing spate of insecurity and killings in Plateau State.

Naija News understands that Abbas is planning to meet President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the disturbing events in the state.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the Speaker lamented the ongoing attacks on communities in Mangu Local Council.

He emphasized that the situation has become intolerable and stated, “Enough is Enough of the Plateau killings.”

Having confirmed his intention to meet with President Tinubu to discuss this matter, Abbas also noted that the House of Representatives will adopt a strong position on the issue when it reconvenes next Tuesday after the Christmas and New Year breaks.

Moreover, Abbas revealed that the lower legislative chamber will initiate plans to arrange a security summit to find long-term solutions to the security challenges in the North and other regions of the country.

While expressing his condemnation of the killings on the Plateau, the Speaker emphasized the importance of peace from both sides, highlighting that the people must coexist harmoniously for any significant progress to be achieved.

Story continues below advertisement

Furthermore, he emphasized that Nigerians should look out for one another regardless of their location. He also urged the various security agencies to take decisive action to address the situation in Plateau.