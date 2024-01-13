Military, Police Know Perpetrators Of Plateau Killings – Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has claimed that the security agents know the criminals behind the incessant attacks on the state.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, the Plateau governor said the attacks on the people of the state are pure acts of terrorism.

The governor also claimed that the sponsors and financiers of the terrorists are known to the security agents, calling on the federal government to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

Muftwang also urged the Nigerian government to quickly deal with the attacks before the people of the state resort to self-help.

He said: “What I can tell you is the killings in Plateau and the attacks in recent times are pure acts of terrorism.

“I believe that the sponsors of the terrorists, the financiers of the terrorists, and those who are the terrorists are known.

“And the security agencies know them or they have the capacity to know them. And that is why we are insisting that the security agencies must do their work, which is to protect lives and properties.”

Plateau Killings Show That Nigeria Is In A Total State Of Collapse – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has said that the Plateau killings have shown that the country is broken down and is in a state of total collapse.

The former minister asserted that killings would continue in the country because the perpetrators of heinous crimes in society do not face the consequences of their actions.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Thursday, Ezekwesili stated that there is an underlying issue of religious intolerance fueling most of the attacks in Plateau State.

Ezekwesili noted that the killings in the North Central state are the description of what happens in a society that has lost its soul.