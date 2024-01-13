‘He Allowed The Judiciary Do Their Job’ – Mutfwang Hails Tinubu After Supreme Court Victory

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has hailed President Bola Tinubu for not interfering with the court after the Supreme Court affirmed his election as the governor of the state.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court overturned the verdict of the Court of Appeal that sacked the governor who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The PDP candidate in the March governorship election had appealed the ruling of the Court of Appeal which sacked him as governor.

Recall that the appeal court had, in a unanimous decision in November, ruled that Muftwang was not sponsored by the PDP.

The court held that Nentawe Yilwada of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the 18 March 2023 governorship election and therefore upheld his appeal.

The ruling of the Court of Appeal prompted Governor Muftwang to approach the Supreme Court.

Naija News understands that Justice Emmanuel Agim, on Friday read the judgement.

The Supreme Court justice said the order of the High Court had nothing to do with the party’s power to conduct primaries for the PDP as it did to nominate Governor Mutfwang as its candidate for the governorship election.

The justice ruled that despite that, there is evidence showing that the order of the Plateau State High Court was complied with by the party.

However, while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Mutfwang thanked the president for not interfering with the Supreme Court verdict despite being a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said that the apex court justices ruled according to the dictate of their conscience and the law.

“He allowed their lordships to do their work, and they did it according to the dictates of their conscience and the law. I am proud of that,” he said.