Emmanuel Amunike Warns Super Eagles Ahead Of 2023 AFCON

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Emmanuel Amunike, has noted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are under pressure to win the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Emmanuel Amunike warned that the reigning CAF Player of the Year, Victor Osimhen, should not be put under too much pressure to help the Super Eagles win the 2023 AFCON.

On January 14, the three-time African champions will commence their quest for a fourth AFCON title with Osimhen, who scored ten goals during the tournament’s qualifiers.

Due to his form with his club, Napoli, and his prolific form during the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, he is expected to be the main man for the Eagles in Ivory Coast.

However, Emmanuel Amunike, who won the AFCON in 1994, argued that the Super Eagles squad should not be built around one player because no player is more important than others.

“I don’t think we should put any pressure on anybody, including Victor, there are 23 players in the squad, and there is pressure on all of them to win,” Amunike said.

“Victor won’t win the AFCON on his own for Nigeria, there are other players who are going to chip in and help the team win the tournament or go as far as they can.”

He added: “Ivory Coast and Nigeria are favourites to qualify from that group, but they must prove their ability to qualify by winning. In football, you cannot predict what might happen against Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

“There has been a development from these two teams in recent years. They have players in European teams. Of course, the chances of Ivory Coast and Nigeria are stronger, but they must prove their ability to qualify by winning.”

The Super Eagles will begin their 2023 AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 14. They will take on Ivory Coast on January 18 and Guinea Bissau on January 22 to end their Group A campaign.