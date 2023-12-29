Juventus Troll Victor Osimhen

Italian Serie A giants, Juventus, appear to have mocked Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen on Instagram recently.

Brazilian defender, Gleison Bremer’s deal with Juventus was extended until 2028, and the team celebrated the defender’s signing by posting multiple videos on social media.

The Brazilian center-back was seen in one of the videos taking items out of his pocket and setting them down on the table.

One of those contained a cell phone with a video of his winning duels this season versus Leao of AC Milan and Victor Osimhen of Napoli.

This season, Juventus have defeated Milan and Napoli 1-0, respectively, and the Italian media has hailed Bremer for neutralizing both strikers.

Hence, this is the second time Osimhen has been trolled on social media so far this season.

Osimhen became the victim of trolling when two TikTok videos were uploaded on Napoli’s official account in September.

This happened following Napoli’s goalless draw with Bologna

Five minutes before the end of the match, Gio Simeone, another center forward, took Osimhen’s place after he missed a penalty and struck the bar. As he made his way to the bench, Osimhen angrily confronted his former coach Rudi Garcia, wanting to know why his squad couldn’t utilize two attackers in a match they were trying to win.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international has been with Napoli for four seasons. He was a part of Napoli’s success in the previous season, which saw them advance to the Champions League quarterfinals and win their first Serie A title in thirty-three years.

So far this season, Victor Osimhen has made 18 appearances across all competitions, scoring eight times and making three assists.