Amuneke Tells Super Eagles How To Win AFCON, Tips Osimhen For Ballon d’Or

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Emmanuel Amuneke believes that the current team can win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations if the team is disciplined.

Amuneke who made his name in the coaching world by leading the under-17 Nigerian team to win the 2015 Under-17 World Cup, believes that the Super Eagles would make a huge impact if they can play cohesively during the 2023 AFCON.

The former Tanzania head coach who turned 53-year-old on Christmas Day reminded Nigerians that the Super Eagles are not the only side in the tournament that wants to win it.

When Punch asked if the Super Eagles can win the 2023 AFCON which will commence on January 13, the 1994 AFCON winner said: “Of course, they can if they play cohesively as a team. We need to have it at the back of our minds that there are other countries at the tournament capable of winning it as well.

“But I believe we have the players that can win the title for Nigeria. We just need some discipline.”

Meanwhile, Amuneke has tipped Victor Osimhen who helped him to win 2015 Under-17 World Cup to become a Ballon d’Or contender.

Recall that in the 2023 edition of the award, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker finished 8th in the Ballon d’Or ratings, which is the highest finish for a Nigerian player.

Osimhen who just extended his contract with Napoli also won the 2023 African Player of the Year, an award Nigeria last won in 1999.

When asked how he feels over Osimhen’s African Player of the Year award, Amuneke said: “Very happy. It shows that he didn’t relent despite the setbacks, he continued to work hard. I’m happy for him and I believe he can be a contender for the Ballon d’Or if he puts in more effort in his game.

“He’s becoming that great player that we saw in him nine years ago when we first saw him. He can win it again next year but like I said, hard work and consistency will be key to that.”