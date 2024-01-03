Five Top Nigerian Male Celebrities Who Called Out Their Wives On Online

It is always considered weird when celebrities call out their spouses on social media, as many believe the internet is never the best place to settle family scores because it would intensify the issue.

In this article, Niaja News highlights five famous male celebrities who brought their family issue online.

1. Yul Edochie: In 2022, Yul Edochie set social media into a frenzy over his marriage to his colleague, Judy Austin, without informing his wife of over 16 years, May, about plans to take a new wife.

The wife claimed she was privy to the news when a controversial Instagram blog posted the romantic affair of Judy and Yul, alongside the arrival of their first baby.

Despite Yul’s public apology online, May refused to accept the polygamy marriage, and over time, she gained massive support on social media, which turned her into a celebrity.

In a surprising twist, the movie star, who had vowed never to discuss the issue of his family online, called out May on January 1, 2024, alleging she underwent breast enlargement surgery and a tummy tuck without his consent.

He also accused May of dating a married man and manipulating social users to hate him.

2. JJC Skillz: In the wake of the election campaign in year 2022, Nigerian singer, JJC Skillz, called out his wife, Funke Akindele, while confirming that their marriage had crashed.

In the post shared on Instagram, JJC revealed that for a long time, all was not well between him and his estranged wife, leading to him deciding to end his union, which many considered was aimed at destroying Funke’s political ambition at the time.

3. Isreal DMW: Barely a year after the star-studded wedding of Isreal DMW, the logistics manager of Nigerian singer, Davido, there were rumours that their marriage had crashed, which he debunked.

However, in November 2023, Isreal confirmed that his marriage to Shiela Courage had hit the rock and called her out over several allegations, which the latter debunked.

4. Emeka Ike: Just when fans had forgotten the issues surrounding the crashed marriage of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike and his ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, in 2015, the movie star, during an interview in December 2023, opened up a fresh can of worms.

The actor accused Suzanne of ruining his life, losing his properties and reason for being backlisted in the Nollywood industry.

5. Gideo Okeke: In October 2022, Nollywood actor and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gideon Okeke, announced that he has separated from his wife, Chidera, after four years of marriage

However, Okeke, in 2023, called out his estranged wife and other single mothers via his Instastory, berating them for deliberately denying their exes the opportunity to bond with their children. He advised single mothers to be humane and allow their exes to have access to their children.

In response, Chidera warned the actor not to let her spill because there would be grave consequences.