‘It’s All Lies, Michael Go and Apologise To Your Dad’ – Emeka Ike’s Brother Speaks On Actor’s Ex-Wife, Son’s Allegations

Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s brother, Victor, has dismissed allegations made by the actor’s ex-wife, Suzanne Emma, and his son, Micheal, in a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Naija News reported that Emma, in the interview, maintained that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

She recounted a specific incident at the hospital when their child was seriously ill, stressing while she was trying to negotiate with the hospital to treat their son, Emeka Ike scolded and physically assaulted her.

Michael Ike, who also spoke to Chude, said his father’s attitude was so extreme that he began to hate him.

He recounted harsh things allegedly said to him by his father amid their complicated relationship.

However, in a series of tweets via his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Victor, a music producer, said the allegations were all lies, urging the actor’s son, Michael, to apologize to his father for the abusive words and insults.

He alleged that his brother’s ex-wife had slapped her husband on several occasions and even carried out bank transactions from the actor’s account she was a signatory to without his consent.

Victor further alleged that Suzanne had told lies about his mother and had beaten her up many times, but after multiple complaints, Emeka refused to deal with the issue, adding that the actor loves his wife more than he loves himself.

He wrote, “I heard the lies made against my brother, Emeka Ike, by his Ex-wife on @Chude show & @lindaikeji blog. So;-She slapped him on a number of occasion but now claims he is a wife beater? -She was a signatory to his bank account, and when he was alerted that huge amounts were being withdrawn constantly, he asks to be informed before withdrawals, then she turns it into an issue of been financially deprived?

“He sponsored her from the level of JAMB exams to University & then Masters. He opened CIS movie studio and a secondary school, both of which she was put in charge of and subsequently ruined, and now she claims he never allowed her work?

“She told lies against my mum,whom she beat up a couple of times. We had issues with my brother regarding this, but he was blinded by love. A woman he loved more than himself now wants to blackmail him, label him a wife beater & manipulate his kids against him? Why only use parts of his Voice Note and not the complete VN, If not for the intent to blackmail him with false allegations?

“Men’s voices don’t matter anymore cos when they try to express themselves, people don’t believe them. Michael, go and apologize to your Dad for the abusive words and insults. Don’t be used to blackmail your father. @Chude,@lindaikeji and other bloggers, please stay off these kids, this is not right for their mental health.

Respect their children’s privacy!!”