‘Emeka Ike Punched Me While I Was Trying To Negotiate With Hospital To Treat Our Sick Child’ – Ex-wife, Suzanne Emma

Suzanne Emma, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has responded to her ex-husband’s recent allegation against her on the significant loss of his properties.

It would be recalled that Emeka’s marriage with Emma officially ended on July 13, 2015, following allegations of constant battery, leading to its dissolution by a Lagos Island Customary Court.

However, the actor, during an interview on Channels TV, said he underwent a prolonged period of depression, faced challenges in his marriage, and encountered conflicts with colleagues within the Nollywood industry, which account for his extended absence from the screen.

Emeka Ike opened up about his struggles, expressing that the depression stemmed from marital issues, leading him to conceal himself due to the shame associated with his perceived shortcomings.

According to the thespian, he left home for the US with just a luggage, not knowing that his wife had allegedly plotted his downfall.

The movie star said Emma shut down his secondary school and removed all of his properties at home, adding he came back to an empty house.

However, in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Emma maintained that Ike had subjected her to abuse throughout their 17-year marriage.

She recounted a specific incident at the hospital when their child was seriously ill, stressing while she was trying to negotiate with the hospital to treat their son, Emeka Ike scolded and physically assaulted her.

She said, “There was a time we went to the hospital; my child was sick. We didn’t have money. And I was trying to negotiate with the hospital to treat the child, and we would pay later. It was taking a little bit of time, and he [Emeka Ike] just came in and started yelling at me, ‘You’re a fool. You don’t know how to do things. What’s all this? You can’t even talk to them. Who are they? They’re beneath you, and you’re allowing them to do this and all that.

“And I got upset and said, ‘Sir, why are you being a jerk?’ And I went off into the car to sit down. Immediately, he [Emeka Ike] was coming into the car; his punch was the first thing that I was seeing on my jaw.”