‘You Can Drag Yul Edochie, The Whole Family Is Tired Of Him’ – Cousin

A cousin of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, Sheila, has said the whole family has given up on issues regarding the movie star.

This comes after Yul accused his estranged wife, May, of undergoing breast enlargement and tuck without his consent.

Naija News reported that May, in her New Year post, reflected on the devastating moments of 2023 after Yul declared it was his best year.

In the post shared on Instagram, Yul expressed appreciation for God’s blessings in 2023, stressing that it has been his best year so far.

But in a post via her social media page on January 1, 2024, May lamented how 2023 stole her flesh and blood, leaving her in the most devastating, miserable, and confused state.

In response, Yul, in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, accused May of having a romantic affair with a married man while manipulating people on social media to hate him.

The movie star stated that he had been quiet for so long and would no longer tolerate May’s manipulation while protecting her image.

Reacting to the issue, Sheila Edochie called for support for May Edochie, adding that netizens can drag Yul because the family members are tired of him.

She wrote on Instagram, “Nobody should tag me to any nonsense post. The whole Edochie family is tired of that guy. Y’all drag him directly for all I care and put your energy into growing May Edochie brand. Patronise the brands she represents, repost her works and pray for her.”