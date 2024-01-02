‘2023 Left Me In Most Miserable State’ – May Edochie Laments After Estranged Husband, Yul Labelled It His Best Year

Nigerian Influencer, May Edochie, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has reflected on the devastating moments of 2023 after her husband declared it was his best year.

Naija News recalls that 16-year-old Kambilichukwu, the first son of May and Yul, died last year after he slumped while playing football in school.

However, in a post on Instagram, Yul expressed appreciation for God’s blessings in 2023, stressing it has been his best year so far.

But in a post via her social media page on January 1, 2024, May lamented how 2023 stole her flesh and blood, leaving her in the most devastating, miserable, and confused state.

In the post, accompanied by a worship song, May said the year dealt with her in the most catastrophic ways, and she nearly gave up.

She further thanked those who stood and supported her during the challenging time.

She said, “Dear 2023, you were pregnant on the very first day of Jan unknown to anyone what you would deliver. You dealt with me in the most catastrophic ways…. Too many adversities/misfortunes, and the worst of it, you stole my own flesh and blood, leaving me in the most devastating, miserable, and confused state that I could never have imagined.

“I lost all hope and nearly gave up, I had too many questions eating me all up but I kept hearing that voice echoing, ‘Who am I to question God?’

“I struggled so hard and stood on God’s words commanding us to give Him praise in every situation despite how difficult it is. Truly, I appreciate all the good people you made me cross paths with (my family, friends, strangers turned friends and my online family).

“I cannot begin to list names because it is endless but I want y’all to know that I will forever remain thankful for the incredible level of love and support showered upon me and my family in our most difficult times.

“I’m grateful to God Almighty for being God in my life, in other words, I’m so glad that man is not God.

“2023, it is with all that is within me, I say goodbye to you forever as I embrace the new year 2024 singing my song with a life of thanksgiving, a life of forgiveness, and a life of commitment to God.

“I pray that God in His infinite mercy and goodness will bless us all and shield us under His constant love.🙏 Afflictions shall never rise in our homes in Jesus’ name🙏, I wish you all a happy and prosperous new year!”